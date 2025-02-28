Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Thursday.

It was his fourth shutout of the season, as well as the 38th of his career. Vasilevskiy is on a seven-game win streak, and he's put up a 1.71 GAA and .944 save percentage in that span. In his last 10 games, he has a.949 save percentage. And since Dec. 5, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with a .930 save percentage, and he's third with a 16.65 GSAx (goals-saved above expected). He may have started the season slowly, but he is clearly in elite form.