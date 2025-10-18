Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy remains winless through four starts, but the last two defeats have come in overtime. Friday's performance was his best of the season so far despite the end result. He's too talented to have a save percentage under .900 for too long, so it's fair to expect Vasilevskiy to get on track soon -- it's possible he's still shaking off some rust after an injury disrupted his preseason. Look for Jonas Johansson to get the nod versus Columbus on Saturday, while Vasilevskiy will have plenty of rest in preparation for facing the Blackhawks on Thursday.