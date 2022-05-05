Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vasilevskiy's final stat line is nothing special, but he was good when it mattered most early on. Two of Toronto's three goals came after the Lightning had built up a 5-1 third-period lead. The series will shift to Tampa Bay on Friday tied at a game apiece.