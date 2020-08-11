Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Game 1 versus Columbus on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.

In his three round-robin appearances, Vasilevskiy went 2-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage. While coach Jon Cooper originally told reporters that the Russian netminder might not play the full game in each of those contests, backup netminder Curtis McElhinney never got onto the ice. Heading into the best-fo-seven matchup with the Blue Jackets, Vasilevskiy will no doubt be eager for revenge following the Lightning's quick exit from the 2019 postseason.