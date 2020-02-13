Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Oilers
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine versus Edmonton at home Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy continues to roll over the rest of the league, as he is undefeated in regulation in his previous 19 outings. Over that stretch, the Russian netminder is 17-0-2 with a 1.97 GAA and .933 save percentage. With how well Vasilevskiy has been playing of late, fantasy owners can probably expect him to only come out of the crease in a back-to-back situation.
