Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Panthers
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine for Monday's home tilt versus Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has given up 11 goals on 81 shots in his previous three contests (.864 save percentage), but still managed to earn his team three points. The netminder has performed well against the in-state rivals, as he is 8-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA in 14 matchups.
