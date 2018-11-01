Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Predators
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine at home versus Nashville on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy is riding high with a three-game winning streak and has lost just once in regulation this season. The 24-year-old looks primed for another run at the Vezina Trophy, as he is sporting a 1.98 GAA and .935 save percentage with one shutout. The Preds aren't putting a lot of shots on net (30.4 per game, ninth fewest in the league), but are converting an average of 3.50 goals.
