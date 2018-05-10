Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes for Game 1
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease against the Capitals for Friday's Game 1 matchup, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
After dropping Game 1 in his second-round clash with Boston, Vasilevskiy won the next four, in which he posted 1.73 GAA and .936 save percentage. If the Russian continues to roll at that level, it should give him a slight edge over opposing netminder Braden Holtby -- who has recorded a 2.04 GAA and .926 save percentage during the postseason.
