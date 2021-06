Vasilevskiy is starting Game 2 against the visiting Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy took a tough loss in Game 1, falling 2-1 despite stopping 29 of 31 shots. Still, the Russian netminder is 8-4 in the playoffs with a sparkling .934 save percentage and 2.23 GAA, so he should be rostered with confidence for fantasy purposes despite the minor series-opening setback.