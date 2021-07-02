Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease on the road for Friday's Game 3 matchup with Montreal, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Considering Vasilevskiy has given up just two goals on 62 shots (.968 save percentage) through the first two games of the series, it would likely take a pretty serious injury to keep the netminder out of the lineup. If the 26-year-old Russian continues to perform at this elite level, he figures to be a near-lock for the Conn Smythe Trophy.