Vasilevskiy will start Wednesday's Game 3 showdown against the Starts, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old will get the nod again in the series, as he's gone 1-1-0 along with a 2.56 GAA and just a .896 save percentage in the past two starts. Vasilevskiy has started every game for the Lightning in the bubble going a staggering 15-6-0 along with a 1.88 GAA and .929 save percentage. With the series nodded at one apiece, Wednesday posses a great opportunity for Vasilevskiy to strengthen his Conn Smythe chances.