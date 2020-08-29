Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Saturday's Game 4 matchup versus the Bruins, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has had a bumpy postseason, allowing three or more goals in three of the last four games. He came through in Game 3 with a strong showing, denying 23 of 24 shots en route to a 7-1 win. Blowouts like that likely won't happen again, though, so the 26-year-old netminder will need to be on top of his game yet again to put the B's on the brink of elimination.
