Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Vasilveskiy allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to the Panthers. The 26-year-old netminder finished with less than a .900 save percentage on just two other occasions. In the contests that followed those duds, he recorded better than a .935 mark each time. He'll look to continue the trend in a second straight game against the Panthers.
