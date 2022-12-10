Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Florida, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy permitted two goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Tuesday in his last outing. He has a 10-8-1 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers on Oct. 21.