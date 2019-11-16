Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday

Vasilevskiy will start in the home net Saturday against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has faced steep regression since his Vezina Trophy campaign last year, as he sports a .902 save percentage and 3.02 GAA through 11 appearances. The 25-year-old hasn't performed any better through three November starts, recording an .871 save percentage. Vasilevskiy looks to turn things around against the Jets, who rank 24th with 2.65 goals per game.