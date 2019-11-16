Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday
Vasilevskiy will start in the home net Saturday against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy has faced steep regression since his Vezina Trophy campaign last year, as he sports a .902 save percentage and 3.02 GAA through 11 appearances. The 25-year-old hasn't performed any better through three November starts, recording an .871 save percentage. Vasilevskiy looks to turn things around against the Jets, who rank 24th with 2.65 goals per game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets massive support from mates•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong effort in Stockholm•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beaten four times in road loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.