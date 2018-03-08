Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday

Vasilevskiy will defend the cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy hasn't lost in regulation in his last six appearances, as he posted a 5-0-1 record with a 3.17 GAA. While his win-loss performance doesn't pose any concerns, the fact the the netminder allowed 10 goals in his prior two outings is certainly a red flag heading into the final weeks of the season. The 23-year-old needs just one more victory to reach the 40-win mark for the first time in his young career.