Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday
Vasilevskiy will defend the cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy hasn't lost in regulation in his last six appearances, as he posted a 5-0-1 record with a 3.17 GAA. While his win-loss performance doesn't pose any concerns, the fact the the netminder allowed 10 goals in his prior two outings is certainly a red flag heading into the final weeks of the season. The 23-year-old needs just one more victory to reach the 40-win mark for the first time in his young career.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 45 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still wins after pelting with pucks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Assigned between pipes for matinee•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 32 saves in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...