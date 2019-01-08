Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Tuesday against the Blues on home ice, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

Vasilsevkiy took his first loss of the new year and first in his last seven starts against the Sharks in San Jose his last time out. Despite the six-game winning streak prior to that, the 24-year-old netminder has a trio of games on the ledger during which he's allowed five goals. In fact, he's let up five goals in both of his last two home starts. He may need to be sharp Tuesday against a Blue Jackets club notching 3.30 goals per game on the road this season.