Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation in his previous five outings, despite giving up six goals to the Flyers on Saturday. Even though he got the victory in that matchup, the netminder will no doubt want to put it in his rearview mirror. Florida will be a tough out, considering it is getting hot at the right time with an 8-2-0 record in its last 10 contests.