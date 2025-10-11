Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy's season got off to a mediocre start, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Thursday. The 31-year-old may need to shake off a little rust after missing nearly all of the preseason. That said, he will start a large portion of the Lightning's games and should produce elite numbers once again this year.