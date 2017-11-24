Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between the pipes Friday
Vasilevskiy will tend the away goal against the Capitals on Friday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has nearly unimpeachable numbers this season. He's posted a 15-2-1 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Washington is not an easy opponent, but Vasilevskiy and the Lightning have earned everybody's confidence at this point.
