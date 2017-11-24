Vasilevskiy will tend the away goal against the Capitals on Friday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has nearly unimpeachable numbers this season. He's posted a 15-2-1 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Washington is not an easy opponent, but Vasilevskiy and the Lightning have earned everybody's confidence at this point.

