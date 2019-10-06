Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bit of a queasy outing
Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.
He'd like the second period back for sure, or at least a 2:53 span mid-way through when he allowed three goals. Sure, two came on the power play, but Vasilevskiy needed to be better and he wasn't. It's just one night -- he's still the best out there. But daily owners are cursing under their breath with this outing.
