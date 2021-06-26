Vasilevskiy stopped all 18 shots he faced in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders in Game 7.

That's three elimination games and three shutout victories in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Vasilevskiy, who faced the fewest shots on goal Friday that he's seen all postseason. The 26-year-old shut out the Islanders twice in the final three contests and logged a .940 save percentage in the series overall. Vasilevskiy will head into the Stanley Cup Finals against Montreal as one of the leading candidates for playoff MVP, having posted a 12-6 record with a 1.99, .936 save percentage and four shutouts.