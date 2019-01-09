Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Jackets

Vasilevskiy turned aside all 31 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's win No. 17 and shutout No. 2 on the season for the 24-year-old. who bounced back nicely from his first regulation loss since Nov. 10 on Saturday. Vasilevskiy was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, and with the Bolts on top of the NHL standings and giving him all the support he could want, he should be back in the race for the award at season's end.