Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in a 7-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy only needed to make five saves in the third period to secure his second shutout of the season. Prior to Saturday's contest, he had gone 2-5-1 with a disappointing .854 save percentage over that span. He has a 22-16-1 record this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 39 appearances in 2023-24.