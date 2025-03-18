Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

The shutout was Vasilevskiy's fifth of the season, putting him one back of Connor Hellebuyck for the NHL lead. Vasilevskiy hadn't been able to build up much momentum in March, going 4-3-0 so far this month with a 2.44 GAA and .901 save percentage.