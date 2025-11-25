Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

In a tight defensive contest -- the final shot totals were 20-18 in favor of Tampa Bay -- Vasilevskiy had no trouble handling the few dangerous chances Philadelphia managed to produce en route to his first clean sheet of 2025-26. The veteran netminder is in peak form right now, winning four straight starts while allowing just three goals on 100 shots during that stretch. On the season, Vasilevskiy is 9-5-2 in 16 outings with a 2.36 GAA and .911 save percentage.