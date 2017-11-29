Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Sabres for 16th win
Vasilevskiy saved all 34 shots he faced during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Buffalo.
The emerging star has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his past seven starts and sports a 16-3-1 record with a .933 save percentage, 2.19 GAA and two shutouts for the campaign. Vasilevskiy's hot start has positioned him as both a Vezina Trophy front-runner and elite fantasy asset. Additionally, with Tampa Bay atop the NHL standings, the 23-year-old netminder projects to remain a strong cross-category contributor in all settings.
