Vasilevskiy will protect the net in Saturday's Game 1 versus the Stars, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Two red-hot goalies will be meeting to battle for the Stanley Cup. Vasilevskiy has been a tick better with a .933 save percentage over the past three rounds, while Anton Khudobin comes in at a .920 mark. Dallas has been bringing the heat, though, scoring 2.95 goals per game and converting on 27.3 percent of power-play opportunities.