Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens, NHL.com reports.
Vasilevskiy has won four of five games since returning from a foot injury despite some poor performances, including two outings where he yielded five goals. The Canadiens have been inconsistent this year, and the 24-year-old backstop held them to one goal on 35 shots on the road earlier this year. Vasilevskiy looks poised for a similar performance as he protects the home cage.
