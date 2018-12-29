Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blue-paint bound Saturday

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens, NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has won four of five games since returning from a foot injury despite some poor performances, including two outings where he yielded five goals. The Canadiens have been inconsistent this year, and the 24-year-old backstop held them to one goal on 35 shots on the road earlier this year. Vasilevskiy looks poised for a similar performance as he protects the home cage.