Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bounces back in big way
Vasilevskiy turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's road win over the Canucks.
Vasilevskiy yielded five goals to the Jets on Sunday, but he stood on his head in this outing to collect his second win in three games since returning from a foot injury. The 24-year-old netminder boosted to a .930 save percentage and will need another similar effort to take down the Flames on Thursday.
