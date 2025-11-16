Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Vasilevskiy needed a good performance like this given the fact that his last time out, he was removed from the contest after allowing five goals on just 13 shots. He rebounded by shutting down the Panthers to the tune of one goal, turning in a .957 save percentage for the game. The 31-year-old goaltender is still seeking his first shutout of the season, but Saturday's performance is much more in line with what the Lightning are used to getting from their netminder, who has a 6-5-2 record, 2.92 GAA and a .900 save percentage for the season.