Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Brings laser focus to shutout win
Vasilevskiy made 21 saves Sunday for his NHL-leading fifth shutout in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Just another day at the office for the best goalie in the NHL. Vasilevskiy is seeing pucks as though they were beach balls. He's zoned in and that means his fantasy owners are reaping the rewards.
