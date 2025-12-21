Vasilevskiy made 18 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over Carolina.

He allowed three goals by the 12:27 mark of the first period, and then he buckled down and watched as the Hurricanes' three-goal lead evaporated. Vasilevskiy is 9-3-0 in his last 12 starts and 1-1-0 since returning to the lineup from injury. He should see plenty of action now that he's healthy again.