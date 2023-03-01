Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Vasilevskiy got beaten three times in the first period, but all three came on deflected shots or defensive gaffes by the Bolts. It's the fourth time in nine February starts the netminder faced at least 40 shots, but he still came out of the month with solid numbers, going 5-3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .920 save percentage.