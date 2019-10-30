Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Busy night in loss

Vasilevskiy stopped 38 of 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy has yet to really hit his groove this season, winning consecutive starts during just one stretch, a three-game winning streak in mid-October. He's 5-3-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save percentage in his eight starts with a tilt against the Devils on Wednesday next up.