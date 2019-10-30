Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Busy night in loss
Vasilevskiy stopped 38 of 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Vasilevskiy has yet to really hit his groove this season, winning consecutive starts during just one stretch, a three-game winning streak in mid-October. He's 5-3-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save percentage in his eight starts with a tilt against the Devils on Wednesday next up.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong response in 3-2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hit by Avalanche•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another strong start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.