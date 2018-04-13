Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Calms worries with Game 1 win
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 Game 1 win over the Devils.
After struggling down the stretch in the regular season, the Russian netminder looked much more comfortable to kick off the postseason. While New Jersey was able to pull within one goal after the hosts raced out to a 3-0 lead, Vasilevskiy kept that comeback at bay long enough for the Lightning to pull away again. Tougher tests are certainly on the horizon, but so far so good for the man hoping to backstop the league's best offense deep into the postseason.
