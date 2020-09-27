Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Vasilevskiy needed to protect a 2-1 lead for 16:22 in the third period, but Joe Pavelski tied the game with 6:45 left. Vasilevskiy was lightly tested in the first overtime, but he got beat on a rebound tucked home by Corey Perry in the second overtime. Through five games in the Stanley Cup Finals, Vasilevskiy has allowed 14 goals on 135 shots for an .896 save percentage. He'll get another chance to clinch the series as he's likely to start Monday's Game 6.