Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy surrendered two goals on 13 shots in the first period, and then he allowed another goal in each of the second and third frames. Edmonton's final marker was scored on an empty net. Vasilevskiy dropped to 20-11-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage in 32 contests this season. This defeat brought his four-game winning streak to an end.