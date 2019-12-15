Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't hold back Caps
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
He allowed four goals. The game was closer than the score suggests. The match was knotted at ones heading into the third. Vasilevskiy allowed two in a 45-second span early in the third and the Bolts couldn't recover. He went into the game on a three-game winning streak, but promptly allowed the same number of goals he had allowed in those three combined. Then again, the Caps are perhaps the most opportunistic offence in the NHL, so it's hard to fault the best twinetender in the world for the loss. Vasilevskiy needs his own offence to step things up -- the Bolts have only scored seven goals in his last three games. Things will get better.
