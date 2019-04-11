Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't hold lead in Game 1 loss

Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 26 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Everything was going according to script when the Bolts jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission, but Vasilevskiy couldn't make it stick once the Jackets got rolling. The 24-year-old netminder had too good a regular season to think he's going to fall apart after one poor result, so look for him to be laser focused in Game 2 on Friday.