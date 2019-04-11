Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't hold lead in Game 1 loss
Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 26 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Everything was going according to script when the Bolts jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission, but Vasilevskiy couldn't make it stick once the Jackets got rolling. The 24-year-old netminder had too good a regular season to think he's going to fall apart after one poor result, so look for him to be laser focused in Game 2 on Friday.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in net•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows two in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for bounce-back performance•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Has rare off night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...