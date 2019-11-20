Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't shake Blues
Vasilevskiy allowed two goals, both shorthanded markers, on 33 shots during a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.
Vasilevskiy moves to 7-6-0 following the loss, an unappealing record considering all the expectations he entered the 2019-20 season with. Vasilevskiy's record in November drops to 2-3-0, and until his play shows noticeable improvement, think twice before tabbing Tampa's starter as your fantasy starter.
