Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't stop Capitals in Game 7
Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced Wednesday, but it wasn't anywhere near enough to keep his team's season alive, as it took a 4-0 loss to Washington in Game 7.
Vasilevskiy didn't get off to a great start on Alex Ovechkin's goal, and the Lightning defense didn't help by allowing Andre Burakovsky two great looks at the net. Tampa Bay made the mistakes a team can't make in a Game 7, and Vasilevskiy and his owners paid the price. The netminder was solid in Games 3, 4 and 5 to get his team back in the series, but Game 7 more closely resembled the struggles of the first two games in this series, a tough way for him to end what was a quality season for himself and his owners.
