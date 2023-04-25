Vasilevskiy kicked out 32 of 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.

Tampa Bay entered the third period with a 4-1 lead, but Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals on 12 shots in that frame. The Lightning goaltender has dropped to 1-3 with a 4.33 GAA and an .856 save percentage in four playoff starts this year. As underwhelming as he's been, Vasilevskiy's years of postseason accomplishments might lead to Tampa Bay sticking with him for Game 5 on Thursday, especially given that the alternative is Brian Elliott, who posted a 3.40 GAA and an .891 save percentage during the regular season.