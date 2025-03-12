Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
His team played well for the first half of the game, but they really chased the game after the Canes got their second goal. Vasilevskiy couldn't hold back the Canes snipers. Bottom line, the superstar can't win them all.
