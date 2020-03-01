Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Carried to win by offense

Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Calgary only managed six shots in the first period, and they may have lulled Vasilevskiy to sleep in the process, as he didn't look sharp on the first couple of goals he allowed. Fortunately for the Bolts, they already had a 3-0 lead at that point. The netminder still snapped his personal three-game losing streak, and on the season he sports a 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage.