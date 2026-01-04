Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 7-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

The game was never in doubt -- the Bolts were up 3-0 by the 6:46 mark of the first period. Pavol Regenda was Vasilevskiy's kryptonite, though -- the 26-year-old journeyman winger with 23 career NHL games scored all of the San Jose goals. It was his first career hattie. The talented netminder is on a 5-0-0 run, and he is on a personal 16-4-0 run since Oct. 26. Vasilevskiy has been excellent since he got his skates under him following a 0-3-2 run with 17 goals allowed to start the season. Overall, Vasy's 2.36 GAA and .912 save percentage are both sixth among NHL netminders with at least 16 appearances.