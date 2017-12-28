Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chance for new career high in wins Thursday
Vasilevskiy is preparing to face the Canadiens at home Thursday evening, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The breakout goalie matched his career high in wins at 23 by shutting out the Wild on home ice Saturday, and now he's blanked opponents four times this season. There's no doubt that the vast majority of DFS sites have adjusted salaries to reflect Vasilevskiy's spectacular track record in 2017-18, but he could be worth the high price Thursday against a Montreal club that has lost two straight games and struggling to gain ground in the Atlantic Division that the Bolts currently lead.
