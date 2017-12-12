Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chasing 20th win Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will be the starting road goalie against the Blues on Tuesday night, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
One more victory and Vasilevskiy will have 20 for the season. Backed by the league's top offense, the Russian is rounding into an elite goalie in his second year as a full-time starter. The Blues average 3.44 goals per game and they could cause problems for Vasilevskiy, but then again, they're figuring out how to adjust without the services of two-way tantalizer Jaden Schwartz, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
