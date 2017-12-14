Vasilevskiy will start in goal on the road against the Coyotes on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Having slammed the door on the Blues for his third career shutout Tuesday, Vasilevskiy became the first NHL netminder to reach the 20-wins plateau this season. The breakout star has posted a 1.75 GAA and .936 save percentage through four December appearances, and he should be glued to fantasy rosters in this upcoming contest against the league's youngest and worst team -- at least on paper.