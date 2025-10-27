Vasilevskiy made 18 out of 19 saves in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Vasilevskiy had a relatively quiet night in net as he faced just eight shots across the first two periods. Regardless, his effort between regulation and the extra period would warrant the 31-year-old his first win of the season. His first tally in the win column brought his season totals up to a 1-3-2 record, a 3.00 GAA and a .892 save percentage through six appearances. It appears that Vasilevskiy is shaking off the rust he experienced in the first few games of the season, as he's allowed just six goals in his last three starts. Expect many more wins to follow for Vasilevskiy, who has 30 or more victories in each of the past eight seasons.